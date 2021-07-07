Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15.

