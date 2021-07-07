Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.00

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $79.97, with a volume of 2732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,835. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

