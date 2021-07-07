GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading Up 0.6%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99.

About GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

