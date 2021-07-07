Gold Poker Trading Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $11,799.16 and approximately $52.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00130390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.44 or 1.00185570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.66 or 0.00980163 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

