Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.81. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 12,469 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

