GoldFund 24-Hour Volume Tops $96.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $160,941.36 and approximately $96.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 440% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006609 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000224 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

