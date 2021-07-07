Goldman Sachs Group Inc Buys 20,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00.

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $22,110.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $2,433.76.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,621.04.

ENLC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 1,355,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $2,616,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $552,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

