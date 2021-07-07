Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $97,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.68. 6,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $173.03 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

