Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $305.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 304.90 ($3.98), with a volume of 10630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Good Energy Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.74 million and a P/E ratio of 750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.26.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

