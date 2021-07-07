Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 47,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 188,741 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

