Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Granite Construction worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

