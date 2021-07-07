Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,217,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.89% of Graphic Packaging worth $149,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

