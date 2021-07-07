Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Great Western Bancorp worth $27,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.