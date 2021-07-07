Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.