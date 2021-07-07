GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 147,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 479,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$31.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.