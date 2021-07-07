Gridcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,864.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $9,864.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Gridcoin
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
