Group Nine Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Group Nine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Group Nine Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $145,000.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.