GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Down 7.8%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.45. 102,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,497,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.52 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

