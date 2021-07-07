Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 131,047 shares.The stock last traded at $52.44 and had previously closed at $51.34.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

