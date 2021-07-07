Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 159,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,413,007 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $14.09.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.