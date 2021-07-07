Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 15,536 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Viasat worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $23,636,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Viasat stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

