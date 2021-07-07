Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

