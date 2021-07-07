Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $106.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

