Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,651,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $422.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

