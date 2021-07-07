Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,825 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Post by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Post by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

