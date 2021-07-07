Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 59,954 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,954 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Barings BDC worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $134,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $193,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

