Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 376,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,938. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -349.58 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.