Gulden Market Cap Reaches $13.90 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $15,912.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00404997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,630,713 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

