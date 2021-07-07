Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.64. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 14,018 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,991.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

