Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 1,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

