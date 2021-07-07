H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Shares Up 3.2%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.42. 2,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

