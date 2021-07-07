Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Haemonetics worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAE stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

