Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Up 2.7%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.27 and last traded at C$9.25. 37,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 69,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of C$246.16 million and a PE ratio of -24.28.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

