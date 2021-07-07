Handshake 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $403,361.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $85.92 million and $403,361.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,504.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.00 or 0.06830991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.45 or 0.01493874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00404237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00156328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.37 or 0.00635779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.00416019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00346450 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 402,692,657 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.