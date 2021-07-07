Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,614.50 ($21.09), with a volume of 201,061 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,660.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.