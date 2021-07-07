Harmony (ONE) Price Up 33.8% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $903.83 million and $160.90 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00108857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.21 or 0.00934648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,095,943,232 coins and its circulating supply is 10,309,060,232 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.

