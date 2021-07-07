Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of HARP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,214,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

