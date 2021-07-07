Harvest Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.64 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $71.06 or 0.00207521 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 623,225 coins and its circulating supply is 585,995 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

