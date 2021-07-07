Hathor Price Up 23.3% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $72.83 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00166088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,821.81 or 1.00244163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00975160 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.