Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €199.27 ($234.44).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €138.20 ($162.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €159.05. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

