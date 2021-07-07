Haven Protocol (XHV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 138.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $123.86 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00020966 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.25 or 0.06810130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.58 or 0.01498000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00404961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00156485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.23 or 0.00634853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00415153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00349677 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,264,630 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

