Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.77. 5,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,491,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

