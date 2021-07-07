Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,744,510 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,744,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,214,000. Purple Innovation comprises approximately 3.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 2.61% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

