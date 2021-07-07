Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of SVMK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $4,759,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

SVMK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 372,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

