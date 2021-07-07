HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Trimmed by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,821 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 8.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of HCA Healthcare worth $256,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.24. 18,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

