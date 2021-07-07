H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of H&E Equipment Services worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

HEES stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

