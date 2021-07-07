Head-To-Head Contrast: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Range Resources 5 10 6 0 2.05

Talos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Range Resources has a consensus target price of $12.16, indicating a potential downside of 23.25%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.97 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -12.75 Range Resources $1.97 billion 2.09 -$711.78 million ($0.09) -176.00

Talos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29% Range Resources -40.04% 2.27% 0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Range Resources beats Talos Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

