Head-To-Head Review: Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) vs. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics N/A N/A N/A AlloVir N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 2.11 -$21.83 million ($8.88) -0.99 AlloVir $170,000.00 7,039.54 -$69.78 million ($2.59) -7.10

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aziyo Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aziyo Biologics and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.53%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 167.95%. Given AlloVir’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Summary

AlloVir beats Aziyo Biologics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

