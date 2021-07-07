HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.86

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 1005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

HHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

