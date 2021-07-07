Headinvest LLC Has $15.21 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $279.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

